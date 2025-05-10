Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,004.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,209,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

