Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 221,189 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,189 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after buying an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 0.5 %

UiPath stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

