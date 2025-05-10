Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,020,000 after purchasing an additional 203,198 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,110,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,552,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,945,000 after acquiring an additional 266,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after purchasing an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $213.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $372.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

