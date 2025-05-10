Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 126,393 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,393 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GMS by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 541,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. The trade was a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

