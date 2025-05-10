Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after purchasing an additional 524,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $105,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total transaction of $575,845.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,458.60. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,462 shares of company stock worth $9,464,626. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $560.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

