Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 598,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,941,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,493,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OPENLANE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.4 %

KAR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Stephens raised OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

