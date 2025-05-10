Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $356.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

