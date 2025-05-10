Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 14,160 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.33 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

