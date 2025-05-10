Full Sail Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.