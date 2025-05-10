Francis Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 340,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 234,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 283,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 223,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3583 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

