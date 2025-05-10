Francis Financial Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 2.14% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.8 %

BATS XJH opened at $39.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

