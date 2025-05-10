Francis Financial Inc. Acquires 2,498 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA opened at $22.69 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

