Francis Financial Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $262.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average is $266.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

