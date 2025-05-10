Freedom Together Foundation Sells 48,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Freedom Together Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 0.2% of Freedom Together Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Freedom Together Foundation’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $12,173,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.00 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.