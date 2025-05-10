Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Raises Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1,684.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 190,605 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 318,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,799,000 after purchasing an additional 168,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $28,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.