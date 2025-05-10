Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

SLB opened at $34.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.