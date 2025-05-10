Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

