Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 896 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $51.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

