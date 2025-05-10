Francis Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.