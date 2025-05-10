Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 4,636 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,656,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.