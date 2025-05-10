Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HACK opened at $77.06 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

