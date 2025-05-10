Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

