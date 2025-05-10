Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 8,167 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWC opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $139.98.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.