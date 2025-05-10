Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.67% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,911.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Price Performance

IBUY opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.