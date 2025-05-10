D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 320,766 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Exelixis worth $53,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231,886.40. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,851 shares of company stock worth $5,236,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

