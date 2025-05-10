D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $49,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after purchasing an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,468,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,897,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,804,000 after buying an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

