Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $47.78 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

