D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $59.48 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,551 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $51,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,485.80. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,994 shares of company stock worth $313,131. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

