Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Premier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Premier by 61,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock worth $464,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

