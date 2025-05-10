D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 780,268 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,751,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780,268 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $60,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

