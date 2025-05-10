D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,629 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $46,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

