Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,937 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Cabot worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cabot by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.