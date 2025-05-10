SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.90% of SI-BONE worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 841,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SI-BONE by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SI-BONE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 38,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $661,498.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,818.44. The trade was a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,216 shares of company stock valued at $841,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Recommended Stories

