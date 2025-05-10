Fosun International Ltd Sells 13,195 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products comprises approximately 13.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $42,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.39 million.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

