Francis Financial Inc. Invests $204,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

