Geller Advisors LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.0% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $679,936,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.