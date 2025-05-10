Full Sail Capital LLC Buys 14,021 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 184.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 270,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.