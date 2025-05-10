Full Sail Capital LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

