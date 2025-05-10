Geller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,513 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

BRO stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.