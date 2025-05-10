Gen Wealth Partners Inc Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

BA opened at $194.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

