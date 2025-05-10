Fortress Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Loar comprises about 0.1% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Loar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loar by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,827,000 after buying an additional 656,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 998,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 207,255 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LOAR opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 399.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $99.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

