iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 4.04% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.