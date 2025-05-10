Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

