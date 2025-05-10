Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750,688 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $169,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 58,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 59,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

