Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 42,100 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 546,436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,235.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

