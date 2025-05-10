Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.37% of Marathon Petroleum worth $165,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $184.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.