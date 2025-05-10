Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $200,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Masco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after buying an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,756,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.09 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.