Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,907,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $188,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

