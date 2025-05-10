Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

LAUR stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

