Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $2.12 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.